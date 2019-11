Hawai‘i Convention Center has announced two promotions to their management team. Read more

Hawai‘i Convention Center has announced two promotions to their management team:

>> Sherry Pokaka‘a has been promoted to director of event management from associate director of events. Her new responsibilities include managing the staff as well as day-to-day operations while directing the Events and Facilities Department. Pokaka‘a has 22 years of experience working in the convention industry, including managing public, high-profile, corporate, international and local events.

>> Marybeth Jenkins was promoted to event manager from administrative assistant for the Events Department. Jenkins, who started earlier this year, has 20 years of experience in the events industry. She previously was the school and pageant director for Susan Page Modeling as well as an office coordinator and artist liaison for TMR Events in Hawaii.

