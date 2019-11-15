comscore Rapid ohia death spreads on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rapid ohia death spreads on Oahu

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

An aerial survey of some 20,000 acres of Oahu forest has yielded the island’s fourth detection of rapid ohia death, the fungal disease that has killed millions of ohia trees on Hawaii island. Read more

