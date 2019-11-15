comscore Hawaii soccer signs 5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii soccer signs 5

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii soccer team Thursday announced the signings of five players for its 2020 season, including two local products. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 15, 2019

Scroll Up