Hawaii soccer signs 5

The Hawaii soccer team Thursday announced the signings of five players for its 2020 season, including two local products.

Forward Amber Gilbert (Mililani High) and goalkeeper Kyanah Blas (Konawaena) are joined by three mainlanders: Maya Gonzalez (defender from Moreno Valley, Calif.); Fabiola Zamora (defender, Cupertino, Calif.); and Chelsey Stock (midfielder, Thornton, Colo.).

The class is the 10th for coach Michele Nagamine, the reigning Big West Coach of the Year. UH went 6-8-4 overall and 4-1-3 in the Big West in 2019, advancing to the conference tournament for the first time.

“This class represents a new level of athleticism and competitive spirit for us,” Nagamine said in a UH release. “They are all coming to us from top-rated soccer clubs, and we are excited about their ability to impact our program immediately.”

Hilo and HPU volleyball lose on the road

Emily Wade had 16 kills and one block, but the Hawaii Hilo volleyball team (20-7, 15-4 PacWest) fell to Azusa Pacific in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22, on Thursday in Azusa, Calif.

Aliyah Morrison led the Cougars (23-4, 17-2) with 14 kills.

>> Hawaii Pacific dropped to 17-10 overall and 13-6 in the PacWest with a 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 loss to Concordia on Thursday in Irvine, Calif.

Perla Escobar led the Sharks with 18 kills and 13 digs.

Jordan Mineer had 16 kills for the Eagles, who improved to 16-10 overall and 10-8 in the conference.

Beale, Boynton-Brown earn academic honor

Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball middle hitter Kirah Boynton-Brown and Hawaii Hilo outside hitter Bria Beale were selected to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District Division II Volleyball Team.

Beale is a communications major with a 3.82 GPA. On the court, she has 388 kills for the season with a hitting average of .218.

Boynton-Brown leads the Sharks with 79 blocks and has recorded 111 kills. She is a biology major with a 3.95 GPA.