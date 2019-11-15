comscore Lang, Kiraly set to join Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lang, Kiraly set to join Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2020

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Howdy” and “szia” will be added to next season’s lexicon for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team courtesy of two incoming freshmen. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 15, 2019

Scroll Up