Lang, Kiraly set to join Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2020

“Howdy” and “szia” will be added to next season’s lexicon for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team courtesy of two incoming freshmen. The program announced the signings of Kate Lang, a 5-foot-10 setter from Keller, Texas, and Anna Kiraly, a 6-3 middle from Hungary, on Thursday.

“Kate is a smart, athletic setter who understands what it takes to run a high-level offense,” said Rainbow Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow, a former collegiate All-American and three-time Olympic setter. “Her volleyball IQ, competitive demeanor and experience will be instantly evident and infectious the moment she steps foot on the court.

“Anna is a long 6-3 middle who is extremely agile and puts up an imposing block. She will come to Manoa with a lot of international experience and add depth and competition to our middle blocker position immediately.”

Kiraly will give Hawaii six middles next year as she joins current junior Sky Williams, sophomore Kamalei Krug and freshmen Amber Igiede, Tiffany Westerberg and Braelyn Akana. Lang currently is the only setter on the 2020 roster.

Kiraly was named her Godolloi Roplabda Club’s player of the year in 2018 and the “best player of the tournament” in this year’s U19 Hungarian Championships. She has played with the Hungarian youth national team and recently was selected to the senior team roster.

Lang was Keller High’s MVP last season and has twice been named the league Setter of the Year. Ranked No. 59 on the national Senior Aces list, she also helped her Texas Advantage Volleyball to two national club titles.

“I think Kate’s choice of schools is a perfect fit for her,” Keller coach Lauren Otto Rao, a former hitter at TCU, said in an email. “Kate has great natural hand contact and has the best ability to back-set of any setter I have seen before, among all of her talents.

“Being coached by a three-time Olympic setter is going to be an amazing opportunity that will allow her to progress and be one of the best setters at the collegiate level. Not only is she an elite setter, she also had great leadership on the court for us. Kate is going to be an extremely difficult player to replace next year.”