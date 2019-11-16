comscore Review: ‘Once’ delivers heartfelt musical performances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii News

Review: ‘Once’ delivers heartfelt musical performances

  • By Review by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A despondent Irish musician meets a Czech immigrant on the streets of Dublin. Read more

Previous Story
Public Utilities Commission denies Hawaii Electric Light rate increase request

Scroll Up