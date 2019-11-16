Review: ‘Once’ delivers heartfelt musical performances

A despondent Irish musician meets a Czech immigrant on the streets of Dublin. She’s a single mother; he’s been down in the dumps since his girlfriend left him and went to New York. Neither of them is looking for a relationship. He’s ready to give up music and spend the rest of his life repairing vacuum cleaners, but then they start to feel a connection.

Welcome to Manoa Valley Theatre’s Hawaii-premiere production of “Once,” a Tony Award-winning (best musical, best actor and best book) “musical love story” in which the 14-person cast is also the show’s orchestra, and the two leads are known only as Guy and Girl. Jarren Amian and Melani Carrie are Guy and Girl at MVT.

Director Mathias Maas’ casting choice of Amian as Guy is a stunning demonstration of his range as an actor. The role of a shy, insecure 30-something Irishman who lives with his widowed father is a 180-degree switch from Dr. Frank N. Furter, the “sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania” in “The Rocky Horror Show,” which Amian played at MVT in July. Amian proves the point with “Leave,” the show’s emotionally intense opening number, which reveals what Guy is going through and displays Guy’s talent as a singer-songwriter.

Another “wow” moment comes when Amian takes on “Broken Hearted Hoover Fixer Sucker Guy,” a song where Guy bemoans his life.

Carrie is a firecracker as a direct, no-nonsense woman who knows what she wants — “I’m always serious, I’m Czech!” Girl tells Guy, twice — until things change and she finds herself immersed in feelings she doesn’t want to have. In the scene where Girl witnesses Guy finally overcoming his shyness and self-doubt, Carrie’s expression radiates joy. The emotion in Carrie’s voice, singing while she accompanies herself on piano, makes “The Hill” — Girl’s Act 2 solo showcase — a poignant showstopper.

Moku Durant (Bank Manager) earns his turn in the comic spotlight in a scene where Guy and Girl go to a bank to borrow the money they need for a recording session. It turns out that the bank manager is an aspiring recording artist himself and just happens to have a guitar in his office. He also has a song, “Abandoned in Bandon,” ready to audition with — which he performs, and then asks for their opinion.

Should Guy and Girl tell him what he obviously wants to hear? Or should they be honest, and probably not get the loan?

Island stage veteran Suzanne Green (Baruska) is a powerful presence throughout as Girl’s mother. David Heulitt (Billy) delivers many of the show’s funny moments as Girl’s belligerent yet insecure would-be protector. He’s a proud resident of Dublin who takes an instant dislike to the banker because the banker is from Cork.

Every member of Maas’ multitalented cast deserves applause for maintaining their regional accents — some speak Irish-English, some speak English with a Czech accent. A projection screen provides translations from time to time — sometimes the subtitles are in English, sometimes in Czech.

—

‘ONCE’

>> Where: Manoa Valley Theatre, 2833 E. Manoa Road

>> When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 1

>> Cost: $40 general admission ($35 seniors and military with ID, $22 age 25 and younger)

>> Info: manoavalleytheatre.com or 988-6131