comscore Public tab rises for Kealoha defense costs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public tab rises for Kealoha defense costs

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 p.m.

Nearly $700,000 in public money has been spent on attorney fees and other related expenses for the court-appointed defenses of Katherine and Louis Kealoha and a police officer in their public corruption prosecutions. And the total is expected to climb higher. Read more

