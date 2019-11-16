Straub nurses to picket today over contract issues
- By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Hawaii Nurses Association, representing 450 registered nurses at Straub Medical Center, will begin picketing at noon today following the expiration of a contract with the hospital.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
The Hawaii Nurses
Association, representing
450 registered nurses at Straub Medical Center, will begin picketing at noon today following the expiration of a contract with the hospital.
Nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1.
“The primary issue for
the nurses is Hawaii Pacific Health’s unreasonably strict and punitive attendance policy. This policy has created such an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that nurses working while sick has
become commonplace,” Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association, OPEIU Local 50, said in a statement. “This fact creates unsafe conditions for patients and nurses alike.”
Straub CEO Art Gladstone, chief nurse executive for parent company Hawaii Pacific Health, said the
hospital has been negotiating in “good faith” with the nurses union and has offered a settlement that provides fair wages and benefits consistent with other HNA
contracts.
“Our policies and procedures are standardized to ensure fairness for all employees and the care and safety of our patients,” he said. “We believe our attendance policy is fair and
equitable for all of our 7,000+ employees throughout Hawaii Pacific Health. As a health care organization, the well-being of both our patients and our employees are among our top priorities.”
Negotiations are set to
resume Wednesday.