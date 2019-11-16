comscore Straub nurses to picket today over contract issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Straub nurses to picket today over contract issues

The Hawaii Nurses Association, representing 450 registered nurses at Straub Medical Center, will begin picketing at noon today following the expiration of a contract with the hospital. Read more

