Straub nurses to picket today over contract issues

The Hawaii Nurses Association, representing 450 registered nurses at Straub Medical Center, will begin picketing at noon today following the expiration of a contract with the hospital. Read more

The Hawaii Nurses Association, representing 450 registered nurses at Straub Medical Center, will begin picketing at noon today following the expiration of a contract with the hospital.

Nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1.

“The primary issue for the nurses is Hawaii Pacific Health’s unreasonably strict and punitive attendance policy. This policy has created such an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that nurses working while sick has become commonplace,” Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association, OPEIU Local 50, said in a statement. “This fact creates unsafe conditions for patients and nurses alike.”

Straub CEO Art Gladstone, chief nurse executive for parent company Hawaii Pacific Health, said the hospital has been negotiating in “good faith” with the nurses union and has offered a settlement that provides fair wages and benefits consistent with other HNA contracts.

“Our policies and procedures are standardized to ensure fairness for all employees and the care and safety of our patients,” he said. “We believe our attendance policy is fair and equitable for all of our 7,000+ employees throughout Hawaii Pacific Health. As a health care organization, the well-being of both our patients and our employees are among our top priorities.”

Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday.