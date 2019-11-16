Former Kalaheo hoops star Kupaa Harrison leads Hilo to victory

Kupaa Harrison scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held on to beat Concordia (Ore.) 74-69 on Friday night in Monmouth, Ore. Read more

Kupaa Harrison scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held on to beat Concordia (Ore.) 74-69 on Friday night in Monmouth, Ore.

The senior wing (Kailua/Kalaheo High) shot 10-for-17 from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds, had two assists and two steals for the Vulcans (1-0). Sasa Vuksanovic added 16 points and six rebounds while Jordan Graves chipped in with 12 points.

The Vulcans play at Western Oregon (0-0) today at 5 p.m.

HPU’s Bates leads balanced attack to win

Five players scored 10 or more points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota-Crookston 83-53 in the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic on Friday at St. Francis gym.

Ally Bates led all scorers with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while Starr Rivera and Alysha Marcucci each poured in 14 points. Abbey Noblett added 11 while Avery Cargill scored 10 for the Sharks (4-0).

HPU takes on Sioux Falls at St. Francis gym on Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m.