Former Kalaheo hoops star Kupaa Harrison leads Hilo to victory
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Former Kalaheo hoops star Kupaa Harrison leads Hilo to victory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kupaa Harrison scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held on to beat Concordia (Ore.) 74-69 on Friday night in Monmouth, Ore. Read more

