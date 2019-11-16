Maui’s Dusty Payne starts strong at Hawaiian Pro

Veteran Maui surfer Dusty Payne got off to a fast start in the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa’s Alii Beach Park on Friday. Read more

Veteran Maui surfer Dusty Payne got off to a fast start in the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa’s Alii Beach Park on Friday.

The World Surf League’s men’s qualifying series event is also the first leg of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, the annual season-ending series now in its 37th year on Oahu’s famed North Shore breaks.

Payne posted a two-wave total of 13.77 in 6- to 8-foot surf to defeat three others in his heat and advance to the second round today, conditions permitting.

Payne is trying to add another Hawaiian Pro victory to the one he captured in 2014. In January 2018, he was in critical condition for weeks after being involved in a life-threatening accident at Pipeline. He made a quick comeback, surfing in last year’s Triple Crown.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Payne said. “This is all the cherry on the top. I’m just grateful every day I wake up just to be able to surf. I’m probably more excited now to surf than I ever was.”

Hawaii’s Robert Grilho was in the groove Friday, too. The recently crowned Hawaii/Tahiti Nui region junior champion advanced to the second round after placing second in his heat with a 7.93. It’s his first appearance in a Triple Crown contest.

“I’m learning more and progressing more,” Grilho said. “I definitely want to be on the (championship tour) one day and … be the best I can be.”

Six other Hawaii surfers — Ian Gentil, Will Hunt, Makai McNamara, Logan Bediamol, Finn McGill and Eli Hannemann — made it through to the second round. Gentil, Bediamol and McGill topped their four-man heats.

—

VANS TRIPLE CROWN OF SURFING

>> Hawaiian Pro, at Alii Beach Park, Haleiwa, Nov. 12-24

>> Vans World Cup of Surfing, at Sunset Beach, Nov. 25-Dec. 7