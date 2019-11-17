comscore Army plans Big Isle drill with Chinese soldiers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army plans Big Isle drill with Chinese soldiers

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 p.m.

An opening ceremony will be held Monday on Hawaii island for a military exercise with China that will involve about 100 People’s Liberation Army soldiers training alongside U.S. Army counterparts. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up