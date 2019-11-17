comscore Bilingual students outpace native speakers in graduation rates in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bilingual students outpace native speakers in graduation rates in Hawaii

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

Students in Hawaii’s public schools who study English as a second language and master it before high school are more likely to graduate on time than kids who are native speakers. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up