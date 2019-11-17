Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team seeks donations for trip to western regionals

The Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team is going to the Wescon Regional Championship next month in California, and the team is asking the Maui community for help with its fundraising efforts. Read more

The Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team is going to the Wescon Regional Championship next month in California, and the team is asking the Maui community for help with its fundraising efforts.

The Ali’i are set to face another team from the Wescon Region — which includes Hawaii, California, Nevada and Arizona — on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at Serra High School in Mission Viejo.

Kahului qualified for the Division 3 championship game by defeating the Wailuku Rainbows 6-0 on Oct. 20.

“It’s been truly amazing, a blessing to have received the outpouring amount of support — not just from the Maui community, but from people on the mainland, too,” said team President Tua-Nei Kaawa.

Kahului still has two games remaining on its regular- season schedule.

Kaawa added: “The challenge, of course, for these kinds of postseason opportunities is that you have a very short amount of time to raise a large amount of money.”

In addition to several planned fundraisers — including running the concession tent for the Maui Pop Warner games on Saturday at “The Pit” at Keopuolani Park in Kahului — the team has also set up an online donation page through FanAngel at fanangel.com/kahuluialii.

As of Wednesday morning, the team was at 77.5% (or $15,490) of its $20,000 goal with 13 days remaining, according to the FanAngel site.

Alternatively, donations can also be mailed to Kaawa: c/o Kahului Ali’i Peewee Division, 370-A Liholiho St., Wailuku, HI 96793. Checks should be made out to: Kahului Ali’i Peewee. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call Kaawa at 463-2461 or email kahuluialiipw2019@gmail.com.