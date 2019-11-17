comscore Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team seeks donations for trip to western regionals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team seeks donations for trip to western regionals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team is going to the Wescon Regional Championship next month in California, and the team is asking the Maui community for help with its fundraising efforts. Read more

