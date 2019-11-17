comscore Local golf legend Art Rego keeps kids swinging | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Local golf legend Art Rego keeps kids swinging

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

All Waiehu Municipal head pro Art Rego had to do to learn his lesson was go back to school — elementary school. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident

Scroll Up