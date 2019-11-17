MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
Marriages
Filed for Nov. 8-14
>> Fredilito Domingo Abejon and Marie Jocelyn Unajan Marfil
>> Christina Marie Amarant and David Raymond Sheaves
>> Alexander Joseph Amato and Kyung Min Park
>> Anna Perla Avalos and Julio Cesar Reyes
>> Shaun Michael Molato Bucasas and Brigette Gail Mangubat
>> Richard Gerald Clifford and Rebecca Rae Cowan
>> Katie Lynne Disharoon and Peter Howard Brussard
>> John Leonard Fernandez Jr. and Mary Cathryn Wimberley
>> Cedar Jean Fryer and Anne Marie Puterbaugh
>> Angelica Rene Gonzalez and Jeremiah Faima Tofiga
>> Andrew Louis Grimaldi and Toby Anne Beckelman
>> Runnel Jamil Guerra and Elizabeth Rodriguez Avila
>> Melanie Jo Herrera and Mel Merardo Pena III
>> Kaitlin Kamalei Jenkins and Dorian Arnell Keith Brandon
>> Jessica Sarah Jin and Andrew Carl Tenney
>> Adam Tyler Kelly and Ashley Dawn Siebert
>> Joshua Alan Lambert and Christa Michelle O’Hara
>> Bobet-Uriel Sipin Obedoza and Arceli Barayuga Catubay
>> Caroline Nicole Olson and James John Morgan
>> Matthew Jonathan Morio Oshiro and Joe-Lynn Jewel Ho’olokahi Carter
>> Ciera Moanilehua Pagud and Keola Ha Limkin
>> Christina Maria Parker andAustin Christopher Tengbergen
>> Luis Angel Portillo and Arianna Janai Jackson
>> Alana Jean Quevido and Douglas Aaron Deliz
>> Paula Renee Roberts and Robert Dale Griffin II
>> Tiffany Tyler Salvia and Whitney Brooke Haggamaker
>> Yvette Terry Lisa Spain and Kaipo Kalaika Ishikawa
>> Michi Yasu Sumiye and Ryan Kazuo Matsumoto
>> Genine Marie Thormahlen and Stephen Lee Pitts
>> Randal Jon Akira Uyeunten and Jamie Michiko Hiranaka
>> Whitney Clay Van Blargen and Signe Gabrielle Anderson
>> Alice Christina Van Ommeren and Kathleen Corinne Greaney
>> Mark Kekoa Walker and Ashley Hiromi Mehealani Kusaka
Births
Filed for Nov. 8-14
>> Oliana Kyria Algarra
>> Elyza Quinn Valiente Aquino
>> Bennett Lew Archuleta
>> Royal Bless Samuel Cacal
>> Cori Ann Callison
>> Colton Aukahi Makaula Castro
>> Athan Jon Agpaoa Cruz
>> Elliott James De Mello
>> Nova Celeste Dela Cruz
>> Skylar Maevery Fong
>> Luticia Fortune
>> Emma Noelle Sadaya Ibus
>> Paisley Hinako Malienani Kaopua
>> Juliet Sarang Kim
>> Bailey Tami Lian
>> Jordy Kaleo McWilliams
>> Gya Anuenue Mychackavane
>> Makayla Obeng Opoku
>> Mahinalei Kala Leialoha Pagaduan
>> Sloane Satomi ‘Alohilani Scanlan
>> Amaiah Penina Keolakupulani Chieko Stanley-Savea
>> Ryse Nasim Waimalu Travis
>> Sadie Kale‘a Weeks