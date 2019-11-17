Wailea ‘singing bowl’ offers vibrational and frequency therapy

Maui now has its own resource in this emerging field, a large bronze “singing bowl” on the first floor of an office building in Wailea. Read more

Some research suggests that the body can benefit from exposure to vibrations.

The data is not conclusive, but vibrational or “frequency therapy” has become increasingly popular among athletes and those seeking alternative remedies for illnesses.

Maui now has its own resource in this emerging field, a large bronze “singing bowl” on the first floor of an office building in Wailea.

Large enough to hold a person swinging in a hammock, the bowl, depending on how it is struck, carries 1,000 frequencies.

Courtney Battise of Kihei learned of the 1.2-ton bowl during a short stay at the Hotel Palace Luzern in Switzerland. She got into a conversation about health challenges with a man who shared his positive experience with the bowl, then housed on the first floor of the hotel and spa.

Initially a skeptic, Battise finally got an appointment and became a believer.

“It took me almost two years to convince them to sell it to me,” recalls Battise. “I am happy that it’s now on Maui, aligned with the heart chakra of the planet.”

Battise hasn’t disclosed how much the bowl cost, but after paying more than $85,000 for its move to the island in a crate the size of a small house, Battise introduced it to her ex-husband, Jack Battise, who has become the main practitioner of the bowl.

“Jack is is a full-blooded member of the Alabama Coushatta tribe of Texas and has lived on Maui for 20 years,” says Courtney. “He comes from a long line of chiefs and his father, the late Jack Battise Sr., was a lauded medicine man in the Native American community.”

“I thought it was pretty cool,” says Jack Battise. “If you have an open mind.” He talks about the bass and the hum from the bowl when he strikes a log against its side every 15 seconds for five minutes, while someone lies in the hammock.

The singing bowl has been visited by celebrities, tourists looking to kick off where they’re from and start their vacation, curious residents, and those seeking to see if the vibrations provide positive change.

“Everyone’s experience is unique,” says Courtney. “Most people feel extremely relaxed afterwards. I would recommend the bowl to anyone seeking a relaxing spiritual experience.”

Clients are offered a robe and escorted to a private dressing room.

As they step into the bowl room and then into the bowl, they get into a hammock suspended over the bowl. A practitioner — most often Jack or Courtney — strikes the side of the bowl on a special strike pad every 15 seconds for 15 minutes. After the 15 minutes are up, the bowl vibrates for up to five minutes. Sometimes people fall asleep. Few wear earplugs though the sound is all-encompassing. When leaving the bowl, a hot towel and tea or water is offered. Only pregnant women are prohibited from entering the bowl.

It’s an interesting experiment on the vibrational and frequency therapy spectrum. Some ancient Hawaiian traditions involved mimicking the vibrations of sea and wind for body work.

An article in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found vibrations may be an effective stimulus for human muscles. While there is conflicting data, using vibrations and frequencies is a growing intervention for athletes and those battling serious illnesses.

Battise points to the TEDTalk of Anthony Holland on the impact of frequency on the human body. But she is careful to point out they aren’t promising healing, but offering the Singing Bowl as an option to relax and experience the frequencies, whatever their impact.

“I feel that the bowl belongs to everyone that steps into it,” she says.

—

MORE INFORMATION

>> Prices: Kama‘aina, $99+tax; general, $125

>> To book: Call 330-8227

>> Location: Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike, Suite D-103