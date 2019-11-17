Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Kaupakalua Road project to close roads. Immigrant office in Wailuku changes service. Read more

Kaupakalua project to close roads

Weekend work on road pavement reconstruction of Kaupakalua Road was scheduled to begin this weekend and continue over the next five months.

The Department of Public Works said although it had been preparing for work to begin on the nearly $4.8 million project for more than three months, repairs will still require total road closures on weekends.

The department said electronic signs have been installed on the Kokomo Road and East Kuiaha Road ends of the reconstruction work portion of Kaupakalua Road, and that motorists should expect traffic disruptions. Off-duty Maui police officers will direct drivers to detours around work areas. Access to residential areas will be allowed to residents only, the department said in a news release.

“Work is weather permitting. Contractor Hi Built LLC will determine by mid-day on Fridays whether work will proceed over the weekend. Road closures will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening,” according to the release.

Construction work includes removal of pavement, installation of reinforced asphalt concrete pavement, adjusting manholes and valves, and removing and/or replacing old guardrails, signs and posts.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at 270-7745.

Immigrant office changes service

The county Department of Housing and Human Concerns, Immigrant Services Division, said in a news release that it is changing its walk-in service day in Wailuku from Thursdays to Wednesdays, starting Dec. 4.

Walk-in service day will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Sessions are limited to 30 minutes per person. The Wailuku office also will accept appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

For more information, call the Immigrant Services Division at 270-7791. To visit the office or to pick up a form, visit Immigrant Services at 2200 Main St., Suite 547, Wailuku. Business hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.