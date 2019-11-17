comscore Tahiti’s O’Neill Massin paces field at Hawaiian Pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Tahiti’s O’Neill Massin paces field at Hawaiian Pro

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tahiti’s O’Neill Massin and South Africa’s Beyrick DeVries put on a show Saturday on Day 2 of the Hawaiian Pro. Read more

Previous Story
Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa out for rest of the year after suffering hip injury
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2019

Scroll Up