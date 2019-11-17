comscore University of Hawaii football team hits jackpot with win in Las Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team hits jackpot with win in Las Vegas

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

There were second chances and second efforts and, in the jubilation of Saturday’s 21-7 victory over UNLV, Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich did not hesitate to second that emotion. Read more

Previous Story
Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa out for rest of the year after suffering hip injury
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2019

Scroll Up