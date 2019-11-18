Dangerous remnants of warfare

Even now, some seven decades after World War II, we are reminded how much of a battle zone Hawaii has been — during the war, and after. And some of the evidence is underwater. Read more

The latest reminder comes from state and federal officials, announcing a period of “remedial work” on unexploded ordnance in waters off Oahu’s North Shore and Molokini. This starts in spring, after humpback whales move on.

Add this to the list of places at risk, from Kahoolawe to Makua. Be careful out there, folks.

Testing a new kind of asphalt

The state Department of Transportation plans to step up use of a type of stone matrix asphalt that could significantly extend road life, reducing the ever-present need for filling potholes, fixing cracks and mending other ruts.

The repaving project on Pali Highway added a layer of the specialized asphalt on top of standard asphalt to make the road smoother and more durable, officials said last week. DOT first experimented with the pavement in 2004 — on a 5-mile stretch of Moanalua Freeway, which is still crack-free. We’re looking forward to seeing more of this amazing asphalt hybrid on various major road arteries.