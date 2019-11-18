comscore Editorial: Toughen rules for stray animals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Toughen rules for stray animals

  • Today
  • Updated 3:20 a.m.

Because the Hawaiian Humane Society holds the city’s animal services contract, it tends to an array of pet welfare matters including stray rescue and pickup, sheltering and medical care as well as adoptions. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Climate emergency siren is wailing. What should we do now?

Scroll Up