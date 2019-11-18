Kokua Line: Inoperable parking meter at prime spot annoys driver

Qu estion : What is a motorist to do when they find a good parking stall close to their destination only to find the meter not working? Read more

Question: What is a motorist to do when they find a good parking stall close to their destination only to find the meter not working? For the second time this week I have found a great spot on Makaloa Street beside the First Hawaiian Bank only to find the meter broken. My feeling is that, based on the fact that the rates skyrocketed this year and there is a lack of spots, that the tax-paying citizen should still be able to park there. It is not our fault that the meter is deficient. I don’t believe the citizen should get a ticket for parking in a spot where they are unable to insert coins due to broken meter.

Answer: We understand your frustration, and frequently hear similar complaints from other readers (although not about that particular street).

However, the city says that out-of-order parking meters are considered official “no parking” signs. Vehicles parked there can be ticketed. Call 832-7836 to report a broken or damaged meter.

Q: Isn’t there a rule about how close you can park to a stop sign?

A: Yes, vehicles are not allowed to park within 30 feet of a stop sign, according to the city’s Department of Transportation Services website.

Q: Regarding the recalled frozen vegetables, does cooking kill listeria?

A: Yes, thorough cooking destroys the harmful bacteria, but the temperature must reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC. If you know you own a food product that has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, it’s safer to throw it away.

Q: I am not eligible to order a gold-star duplicate license online. What do I do?

A: Order it in person. The online order is for those whose Hawaii driver’s licenses was issued on Oahu, whose verification documents are on file with the city and who previously appeared in person to prove their lawful presence in the United States.

Readers like you who don’t fit that description — we’re hearing from many — can obtain a duplicate license to add the white star in a gold circle signifying federal compliance (commonly known as a “gold star”), but you must appear in person with your paperwork to do so.

Go to honolulu.gov/csd to make an appointment and to use the document guide to to check what paperwork you’ll need to bring with you.

If your license expires within six months, you should renew it, not duplicate it.

For readers who lack internet access, here are the basic requirements and commonly used documents, according to the city:

>> One proof of identity, such as an original or certified copy of your birth certificate or a valid U.S. passport.

>> One proof of your Social Security number, such as a Social Security card in your current legal name or W2 form or payment containing your name and SSN.

>> Two proofs of your current, physical Hawaii address in your current, legal name, such as a valid driver’s license, valid vehicle registration, valid vehicle insurance card, utility bill (issued no more than two months ago), W-2 form or pay stub.

>> If your name varies on the documents, you must bring proof of all legal name changes, such as a certified marriage certificate or legal name change certificate.

Auwe

The roosters in Honolulu are terrible. I had no idea it would be like this. In a city?! — Reader

Mahalo

My car stalled out on the H-1 freeway westbound by the Alexander Street on-ramp on the morning of Nov. 5. Much appreciation to the Safety Systems crew, police officer Wakabayashi and the other officer whose name I didn’t get, and especially Ricky, who stopped and assisted in making this potentially dangerous situation safer. Lucky we live in Hawaii! — Aunty and nephew

