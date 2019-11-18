comscore Rainbow sailing team places fourth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow sailing team places fourth

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii women's sailing team finished the fall portion of its schedule with a fourth-place finish at the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Fall Championship over the weekend held in waters off Santa Barbara, Calif.

Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2019

