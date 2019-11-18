Rainbow sailing team places fourth

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished the fall portion of its schedule with a fourth-place finish at the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Fall Championship over the weekend held in waters off Santa Barbara, Calif. Read more

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished the fall portion of its schedule with a fourth-place finish at the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Fall Championship over the weekend held in waters off Santa Barbara, Calif.

A total of 24 races in three divisions took place as host UC Santa Barbara won the 21-team regatta by a 15-point margin over runner-up Stanford.

UH finished with 126 points (49 in the A division, 29 in B, 48 in C).

Patrick Wilkinson and Frances Tarpey-Schwed competed in the A division, Bastien Rasse and Devon Stapleton sailed in B, and Owen Lahr, Chloe Long and Megan Lucas were UH’s C sailors.

UH is off for the rest of 2019 and returns to competition Jan. 18-19 in the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invitational at Keehi Lagoon.