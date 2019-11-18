Rainbows face tall order in trip to Illinois

It took 19 hours for the Hawaii basketball team to travel to Champaign, Ill., in advance of today’s game against Illinois. Read more

It took 19 hours for the Hawaii basketball team to travel to Champaign, Ill., in advance of today’s game against Illinois.

That pales to the challenge the Rainbow Warriors face against the tall and athletic Fighting Illini.

“They’re extremely well coached and they play extremely hard,” said Chris Gerlufsen, UH’s acting head coach. “They are one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the country, which presents a challenge for us. We’re looking forward to it.”

Illinois averages 16 offensive rebounds per game. Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound freshman, averages 5.0 offensive boards per outing.

“We’ll throw different bodies at him,” Gerlufsen said. “It’s going to be by committee, for sure, at the five spot.”

The ’Bows have two available 7-foot sophomores — Dawson Carper and Mate Colina. Freshman Bernardo da Silva, who has a 7-foot-2 wing span, and 6-9 forward Zigmars Raimo also can play the five.

Illinois also is quick in the transition game, a style the ’Bows faced last Friday night.

“Portland State was a good game to play before Illinois because there are some similarities in terms of how fast the speed of the game is going to be,” Gerlufsen said. “Illinois is good in transition. We need to keep them out of transition, and turn it into more of a half-court game.”

The ’Bows received a boost with the activation of guard Justin Webster, who made his UH debut against Portland State. Webster, who has recovered from an ankle ailment, provides depth at the guard positions and the wing.

“It was good for Webster to get some minutes under him,” Gerlufsen said. “Having to play against Portland State is a lot better than having his first game being on the road against Illinois.”

Gerlufsen said the ’Bows look forward to playing a power-five school.

“It’s a chance to improve,” Gerlufsen said. “You live for these moments. We’ve traveled all this way, we might as well make the best of it.”

UH BASKETBALL

At Champaign, Ill.

Hawaii (3-1) at Illinois (2-1)

>> When: Today, 3 p.m. Hawaii time

>> TV: ESPNU

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7 FM