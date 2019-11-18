comscore UH defense shakes off criticism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH defense shakes off criticism

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the clock ticked away to “0:00” while 8,000 green-clad fans cheered, the Hawaii football team’s defense finally could hear the sound of redemption. Read more

