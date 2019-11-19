comscore Column: Shorter stay for isle strays better for animals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Shorter stay for isle strays better for animals

  • By Julie Dinnage
  • Today
  • Updated 7:06 p.m.

I am privileged to have been hired by the Hawaiian Humane Society’s board of directors as part of a team of animal welfare professionals here to assist the organization through a time of transition. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Toughen rules for stray animals

Scroll Up