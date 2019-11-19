The ups and downs of ACA coverage

Talk about your good-news-bad-news splits.

Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (“Obama- care”) is in full swing now, and Hawaii residents signing up as individuals will see a rate cut, both from Hawaii Medical Services Association and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, down 3.3% and 5.4%, respectively.

The respective rate changes for small-business enrollees, however, will go up by 2.5% and 7.5%, come Jan. 1. Worse yet, as U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono reminds us, the whole ACA could be tossed out in court. Let’s hope it isn’t.

Mauna Loa still too rugged for most

Mauna Kea — the highest summit in Hawaii — is just 350 feet taller than its massive neighbor, Mauna Loa. Given that the Thirty Meter Telescope protest has blocked Mauna Kea Access Road for four months, it’s not surprising that visitors in search of a mountain hike and scenic views are motoring to Mauna Loa.

But with no visitor center or even public restrooms, Mauna Loa is ill-prepared for the unexpected spike in visitors. State officials are having trouble finding a company that has the capacity or is willing to install and service portable toilets on the mauna’s remote road. That should serve as a signal to limit access until basic facilities are in place.