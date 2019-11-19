comscore Back in the Day: Norman Asao maintains Bakery Kapiolani pumpkin tradition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Back in the Day: Norman Asao maintains Bakery Kapiolani pumpkin tradition

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 5:41 p.m.

Norman Asao was born into the food world. His mom ran La Ronde, the rotating restaurant above Ala Moana. His father, Norman Hideo Asao, invented the Lemon Crunch Chiffon Cake at Alexander Young Bakery. He also owned Swan Bakery in Kalihi and the original Bakery Kapiolani. Read more

Previous Story
L&L expands Mixplate concept to mainland

Scroll Up