Local Moco: Frank Abraham’s Kona Coffee Macadamia Brittle
- By Star-Advertiser Staff
-
Today
- Updated 5:08 p.m.
This brittle treat is more onolicious and gourmet than standard fare thanks to local coffee and macadamia nuts.
This brittle treat is more onolicious and gourmet than standard fare thanks to local coffee and macadamia nuts. It’s a candy developed by Frank Abraham, co-author of “Cooking Hawaiian Style” alongside Lanai Tabura. The book is currently out of print.
KONA COFFEE MACADAMIA NUT BRITTLE
By Frank Abraham
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup roughly chopped macadamia nuts
- >> Coffee mixture:
- 1 tablespoon freeze-dried coffee granules
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Spray baking sheet with nonstick spray. Combine coffee mixture ingredients; set aside.
In heavy medium-sized pot, combine sugar, water and cream of tartar. Over low, stir with wooden spoon, occasionally scraping sides of pan with spatula, until sugar is dissolved.
Raise heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, then cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally until mixture turns light brown color.
Remove from heat and add butter and coffee mixture, then stir as it bubbles and foams. Add macadamia nuts and mix thoroughly.
Pour onto baking sheet and spread evenly. Cool 30 minutes, then break into pieces and store in a cool place in airtight container.
Nutritional information unavailable.