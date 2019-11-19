comscore Hawaii unemployment rate remains steady at 2.7% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii unemployment rate remains steady at 2.7%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

Hawaii’s labor market continues to hold steady. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Inoperable parking meter at prime spot annoys driver

Scroll Up