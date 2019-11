First Hawaiian Bank has announced two promotions and a new hire. Read more

First Hawaiian Bank has announced two promotions and a new hire:

>> Paula Ogimi was promoted to assistant vice president and Kahuku Banking Center manager. Ogimi has 33 years of financial services experience, including having worked for 16 years as an underwriter in the Residential Department at First Hawaiian Bank and serving as a personal banker.

>> Ryan Ono has been promoted to serv­ice manager at the bank’s Kapahulu Branch. Ono has worked for nine years at the bank, including as an analyst and an assistant supervisor for the Bankcard Department and as an operations supervisor and a personal banker.

>> Gwen McDonald is the bank’s newest vice president and insurance manager for its Risk Management Group. She has more than 10 years of risk management and insurance experience and previously served as president of the Hawaii CPCU Society Chapter.

