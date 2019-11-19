comscore Supreme Court rules in favor of Ige in dispute over PUC appointment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supreme Court rules in favor of Ige in dispute over PUC appointment

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:05 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled Monday that Gov. David Ige had the authority to appoint Thomas Gorak as one of three commissioners to the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission three years ago, rejecting arguments made by former PUC Chairwoman Mina Morita that the governor was overstepping his bounds and infringing on the Legislature’s powers. Read more

