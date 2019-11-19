comscore YMCA partners with city for Kamamalu park makeover | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

YMCA partners with city for Kamamalu park makeover

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

The Young Men’s Christian Association of Honolulu has agreed to pay $1.7 million for improvements at Kamamalu Neighborhood Park, the city facility next to the YMCA’s busy Nuuanu branch. Read more

