Hawaii's Crabb brothers win gold, bronze at FIVB beach volleyball
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii’s Crabb brothers win gold, bronze at FIVB beach volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Taylor Crabb teamed with Jake Gibb to win gold at Sunday’s FIVB World Tour beach volleyball event in Chetumal, Mexico, while Crabb’s brother Trevor paired with Hawaii’s Tri Bourne for bronze. Read more

