comscore Illinois pushes around University of Hawaii to earn basketball victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Illinois pushes around University of Hawaii to earn basketball victory

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On Monday afternoon, Hawaii basketball player Eddie Stansberry was named the Big West Conference’s Player of the Week. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up