University of Hawaii football takes on San Diego State coach Rocky Long and his nationally ranked defense

The seeds of change were planted soon after Nick Rolovich was hired as Hawaii’s head football coach four years ago.

On the school’s lower campus, Rolovich planted seeds.

Asked how often he looks at the trees, Rolovich said: “Every day. … There are still a few of them there.”

Symbolism and reality intertwine this week as the Rainbow Warriors prepare for perhaps the biggest game of Rolovich’s coaching career. The winner of Saturday’s game between UH and San Diego State claims the West Division title and accompanying berth in the Dec. 7 Mountain West championship game.

“Probably, with what’s at stake, it could be (the biggest game),” Rolovich said. “That doesn’t change much how we need to approach this game. (San Diego State) is a talented team. We’ve got to play well. It’s going to come down to the little things in this one.”

For the first time in his four-season tenure, Rolovich has closed practice to the media this week. The intent is for the players to focus solely on the game.

“I think it sends a message without spending a whole lot of time on it,” Rolovich said. “ ‘This is a big game. This is important.’ They know what it is. They see the actions. It has nothing to do with (the media). I love you guys. Most of you.”

In his office, Rolovich multi-tasked, jotting notes and ideas while chatting with a reporter. “It’s Monday,” Rolovich said. “Monday, Monday, Monday.”

The preparation has long been underway for the matchup against SDSU’s Rocky Long, the dean of Mountain West head coaches. Long has crafted a nationally ranked defense — second against the run (65.8 yards per game), and eighth in scoring (13.7) and yards (270.0) allowed.

“A defense is more than just a scheme,” Rolovich said. “A defense is a mentality. That’s Rocky. His parents named him right to be a defensive-minded coach. (The Aztecs) play … they take on that personality. He knows what he wants in recruiting. You couldn’t put on a San Diego State film in the last eight years, or however long Rocky’s been there, and think that defense isn’t playing hard. That defense has terrorized the Mountain West for a long time.”

Rolovich praised his players for fighting back into title contention. The mood was decidedly different following the Nov. 2 loss to Fresno State.

“It was devastating for everybody,” said Rolovich, noting his players also are self-motivated and do not need rah-rah speeches. “This team, it’s not how they’re wired. They don’t need somebody to help get back up. It didn’t change. They knew they had a chance to in that game, probably should have won that game.”

Rolovich added: “It’s amazing what this team has done, and the position they put themselves in. And the belief in themselves. And the trust in the system. And everything they’ve been through this year. Even getting to this point is a pretty big accomplishment for them. When they first put the helmet on in training camp, this opportunity was on everyone’s mind, at least the majority, if not everyone’s. They’ve earned the right. Now they’ve got to go play the best.”