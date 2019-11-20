comscore City affordable housing rent caps might be lifted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City affordable housing rent caps might be lifted

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

In an effort to ease Oahu’s housing crunch, the city in May passed the Affordable Rental Housing Bill, which provides tax waivers and other incentives to property owners who agree to rent most of their units to median- and lower-income families at federally established guideline rates of no more than about $1,500-$2,000 a month for one- or two-bedroom units. Read more

Previous Story
Column: VPNs are not just for hackers anymore

Scroll Up