Hawaii County spends $5M on TMT protests

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope have so far cost Hawaii County more than $5 million, according to the latest cost update provided to members of the Hawaii County Council on Tuesday. Read more

