comscore Marine Corps’ plans for 1,500-foot sea wall raises concern in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marine Corps’ plans for 1,500-foot sea wall raises concern in Ewa Beach

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Some Ewa Beach residents are concerned that a Marine Corps plan to install 1,500 feet of steel barrier to protect part of the oceanfront Puuloa Range Training Facility from beach erosion could create new problems for residents on either end. Read more

Previous Story
Column: VPNs are not just for hackers anymore

Scroll Up