comscore Navy’s Red Hill proposal receives strong opposition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy’s Red Hill proposal receives strong opposition

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

About 350 people crowded into a cafeteria at Moanalua Middle School on Tuesday night where the public was given an opportunity to weigh in on the Navy’s proposed plan for upgrading its Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage facility near Pearl Harbor. Read more

Previous Story
Molokai monk seal pup’s death likely caused by male aggression, NOAA says

Scroll Up