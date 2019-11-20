comscore Plan to build affordable senior housing advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Plan to build affordable senior housing advances

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An estimated $373 million affordable-housing tower complex for seniors in the Kalihi-Palama area is back on track after more than a year of negotiations between the state and a private development team. Read more

