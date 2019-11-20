Chang leads Hawaii’s All-NWC selections

Lewis & Clark junior Cameron Chang, a defensive lineman, was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team as an athlete on Monday. Read more

Chang, who is 6 feet and 250 pounds, helped the Pioneers finish 4-5 overall this season and 3-4 in conference play.

The 2017 ‘Iolani alumnus missed two games this season but still managed to tally 28 tackles with 71⁄2 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Chang was the only player from Hawaii to make the all-conference first team.

Teammate Makana LaBoy, a defensive back who is also a 2017 ‘Iolani alumnus, made the second team as an athlete along with Pacific (Ore.) sophomore linebacker Gage Quinabo-Reis.

LaBoy was fifth on the Pioneers with 33 tackles and had three tackles for loss, an interception, 13 pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Quinabo-Reis, a 2018 Kalani alumnus, led the Boxers with 68 tackles in 10 games. He had six tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and two pass breakups for Pacific, which finished 4-3 in conference play and 4-6 overall.

George Fox senior offensive lineman Kawika Cameron (St. Francis ’16), Whitworth (Wash.) kicker/punter Noah Alejado (Saint Louis ’17), Pacific Lutheran kicker Alex Brost (Hawaii Prep ’16) and Linfield (Ore.) linebackers Dusten Ramsayer-Burdett (Kapaa ’18) and Chase Rhinelander (Kamehameha ’17) were named honorable mention.