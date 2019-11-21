8 Days A Week: Your guide to plan the week ahead in Honolulu

Make plans for the week ahead with this comprehensive listing of events, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Blood Sweat & Tears featuring Keith Paluso: Multi-piece band known for fusing horn arrangements with jazz, rock and blues has been touring for 50 years. Paluso performed on the 2018 season of “The Voice.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-45. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/BSTPaluso2019.

THURSDAY

National Rural Health Day Open House: With live entertainment. 4-6 p.m., Wahiawa Center for Community Health, 302 California Ave. 622-1618, wahiawahealth.org

Janet Jackson: The multi-Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum selling superstar is on her “Rhythm Nation 30th Anniversary Tour.” 8-10 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center. $49.50-$299.50. 768-5252, 808ne.ws/JanetJackson2019.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Pa‘akai Marketplace November: Featuring local designers and crafters, entertainment and art classes. 5-9 p.m., The Barn at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako. paifoundation.org/events.

FRIDAY

“Cultural Fusion” — Senju Kai Hawaii Fundraiser: Celebrate Okinawan culture with music, dance, food, drinks, Awamori spirits, wine tasting, Kachashii dance contest, silent auction, Yukata rummage sale, mini craft fair and raffle. Benefits Senju Kai Hawaii, an Okinawan dance and music dojo. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Manoa Grand Ballroom, fifth floor, 2454 S. Beretania St. $70-$75. 754-8828, senjukaihawaii@gmail.com, 808ne.ws/SenjuKai2019

Honolulu Jazz Quartet: Group comprised of Tim Tsukiyama on saxophone, Dan Del Negro on keyboard, John Kolivas on bass and Noel Okimoto on drums. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s Jazz Club. $10-$45. 351-0901, 808ne.ws/JazzQuartet2019.

SATURDAY

Mayor’s Craft & Country Fair: Homemade items from Department of Parks and Recreation senior clubs, plants, memorabilia and second-hand items, wreath contest and karaoke contest. Sales benefit kupuna programs. Canned goods accepted. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. 973-7258, 808ne.ws/MayorsFair2019.

Happy BirdDays: Celebrate the eighth birthday of the Hawaii Wildlife Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with hula, arts & crafts, food and games and facility tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Hawaii Wildlife Center, 53-324 Lighthouse Road. 884-5000, hawaiiwildlifecenter.org.

Shawn Ray’s Hawaiian Classic: Bodybuilding competition for men and women in multiple categories, novice and masters divisions, with Bradon Curry, the 2019 Mr. Olympia, Hall of Famers Kevin Levrone, Rich Gaspari and Shawn Ray and legendary trainer Chris Cormier in attendance. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Tapa Ballroom. Registration Nov. 22, 4-6 p.m. $25-$80. srhawaiianclassic.com

Chris Duarte and Beth Lee: Incendiary blues guitarist Duarte and vocalist Lee, presented by Dr. J’s Blues Review. 7 p.m., The Studio, HB Social Club. $20. 946-1343

Led Zepplica: Led Zeppelin tribute band led by Keith St. John, formerly of Montrose, Lynch Mob, Quiet Riot and Nazareth, currently with Kingdom Come. Local musician Redfoot will do a tribute to Sammy Hagar. 7 p.m., Crossroads, HB Social Club. $20-$250. 946-1343, ledzepplica.brownpaper tickets.com.

“Aloha on a Mission II: Believe”: Musical celebrating Aloha United Way’s 100th anniversary. Cast includes Kristian Lei (“Miss Saigon”), Jared Ming (“West Side Story”) and former newscaster Kathy Muneno. Benefits the Aloha Medical Mission and Aloha United Way. 7-9 p.m., Hawaii Theatre. $100. 528-0506, 808ne.ws/AlohaMission2019.

Janet Jackson: Last of three concerts on the pop diva’s “Rhythm Nation 30th Anniversary Tour.” 8-10 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center. $49.50-$299.50. 768-5252, 808ne.ws/JanetJackson2019.

SUNDAY

Ho‘olaule‘a at Helumoa: Arts market featuring Hawaiian crafts, jewelry and art work, live music and hula, concluding the week-long I Le‘a Ka Hula, a cultural celebration hosted by PA‘I Foundation. 5-9 p.m., Royal Hawaiian Center, 2201 Kalakaua Ave. 922-2299, 808ne.ws/Hoolaulea Hawaii2019.

MONDAY

Varsity Showcase Oahu: Tasting event and mixer, with farmers and farm products, ranchers, breeders, researchers and more, presented by GoFarm Hawaii and Culinary Breeding Network. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Kapiolani Community College’s Ohia cafeteria. $40. 808ne.ws/ShowcaseHawaii2019

Rolando Sanchez: Nicaraguan-born percussionist, singer, songwriter, recording artist and producer mixes Latin Jazz and Latin Rock. 7:30-9 p.m., Manoa Valley Theatre. $35-$40. 988-6131.

TUESDAY

Bamboo Ridge Wine and Words Fundraiser: Benefit for Bamboo Ridge Press and the Archive and Preservation Project. 6-9 p.m., Manoa Valley Theatre. Filipino poet Elmer Omar Bascos Pizo will discuss his book, “Leaving Our Shadows Behind Us.” Sue Cowing, S. Lucas, Mahealani Wendt and Scott Kikkawa will have readings. $35. 626-1481, bambooridge.com/

Comedian Jamie Kennedy: Actor, producer and comedian has appeared in the “Scream” franchise, “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment” and “Ghost Whisperer.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$35. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/JamieKennedy2019

WEDNESDAY

Thanksgiving Eve with Anuhea: The Hawaiian-born singer/songwriter is a Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/Anuhea2019