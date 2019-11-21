ExtraFamily: ‘Baby Shark Live,’ ‘Frozen Jr.’

Get more details on family-friendly events coming up in Honolulu, courtesy Play. Read more

GET BITTEN BY THE BABY SHARK CRAZE

The Baby Shark phenomenon and its catchy “doo doo doo doo doo doo” theme will invade the Blaisdell Concert Hall this weekend.

Baby Shark Live! will consist of three performances each day, complete with costumed characters and a colorful LED videoboard in the background. The first five shows are sold out.

The one-hour, high-energy show will feature adorable animated rabbit siblings Max and Ruby acting in a play, and then Pinkfong, Baby Shark and company will do the Baby Shark song and dance, with video screening in the background. The show will also feature other Pinkfong music to which keiki can following along.

“Because of the energy and how colorful it is, it really caught on locally and around the world,” said Christy Davis, marketing director for Honolulu Magazine and Honolulu Family, a quarterly magazine.

In four years, the Baby Shark video, which features two tots singing about a family of sharks, has garnered more than five billion views on YouTube.

“BABY SHARK LIVE!”

>> Where: Blaisdell Concert Hall

>> When: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

>> Cost: $15-$25

>> Info: ticketmaster.com, blaisdellcenter.com

YOUNG ACTORS BRING ‘FROZEN JR.’ TO KAPOLEI

“Frozen Jr.” is sure to melt hearts when it opens tomorrow at the Performing Arts Center of Kapolei.

The 40-member cast comprises elementary through high-school students from 17 schools, with Mililani High’s Kimie Fujioka (Elsa) and Seanalei Nishimura (Anna) playing the lead roles of sisters who attempt to save their kingdom from being trapped in perpetual winter.

“Frozen Jr.” will last 75 minutes, with 13 songs from the soundtrack to be performed live. The play will run through Dec. 14.

Director Rachelle Amparo said this will be PACK’s biggest production since it opened in 2004.

“I’ve called in people from all over the island to rent, borrow and create,” she said.

Amparo, who is also a drama teacher at Kapolei High, noted that the most intricate costumes are Elsa’s dress, adorned with crystals, and the trolls’ mossy outfits.

The play is a fundraiser to send 20 PACK students to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland in August 2020.

“Frozen,” the Disney-produced, 3D computer-animated film, was released in 2013. “Frozen Jr.,” a variation of the Broadway musical, will debut on the same day as the theatrical release of “Frozen 2.”

Amparo said the entire crew is planning to watch “Frozen 2” together in Kapolei.

“FROZEN JR.”

>> Where: Performing Arts Center of Kapolei, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway

>> When: 7 p.m. tomorrow; 3 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 7, 13 and 14; and 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8

>> Cost: $7-$15

>> Info: 664-6161, packapolei.org