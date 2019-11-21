comscore ExtraFamily: ‘Baby Shark Live,’ ‘Frozen Jr.’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Play

ExtraFamily: ‘Baby Shark Live,’ ‘Frozen Jr.’

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Get more details on family-friendly events coming up in Honolulu, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Amy Hanaiali‘i, Imua Garza, Kimie Miner receive Grammy nominations

Scroll Up