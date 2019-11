Check out these titles recommended by the Hawaii State Public Library System. Read more

“A HUNDRED BILLION TRILLION STARS”

By Seth Fishman; illustrated by Isabel Greenberg

How many stars are out there? This book explores that and more. Learn about math and science in this fun book about numbers. For ages 7 to 10.

“DISSENTER ON THE BENCH: RUTH BADER GINSBURG’S LIFE AND WORK”

By Victoria Ortiz

This biography explores the life and career of the fiercely principled Supreme Court justice, with dramatic accounts of her landmark cases that moved the needle on legal protection of human rights. For ages 12 and up.