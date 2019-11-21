comscore Acting city prosecutor responds to FBI subpoena | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Acting city prosecutor responds to FBI subpoena

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

Honolulu Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto is expected to appear before a federal grand jury today after being subpoenaed by the FBI earlier this week. Read more

