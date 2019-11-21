comscore Delivery of Kahuku wind turbine parts complete | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Delivery of Kahuku wind turbine parts complete

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Mark Ladao rbernardo@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The last of the large turbine parts for the planned Na Pua Makani wind farm project in Kahuku arrived Wednesday, developer AES Corp. announced. Read more

