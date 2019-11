The Queen’s Health Systems has announced its new chief medical officer and two new directors. Read more

>> Dr. Ronald Kuroda has been named chief medical officer at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. His responsibilities involve increasing roles in program development and strategic planning. He will also continue to be the medical director of the Transfer Center while covering The Queen’s Health Systems four hospitals.

>> Marisa Adaro is the new director of administrative services at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. Adaro’s responsibilities include project management, and overseeing patient relations, chaplain services, community relations and the Patient and Family Advisory Council.

>> Mandi Benton Cummings has been named The Queen’s Health Systems director of advanced practice providers. Her responsibilities include leading and developing an advanced practice operational and strategic infrastructure as well as acting as an advocate for the development of standardization of credentialing and onboarding.