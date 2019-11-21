comscore Small creations are making big impressions at galleries and other locations around Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Small creations are making big impressions at galleries and other locations around Oahu

  • By MaryAnne Long, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The old expression “Good things come in small packages” certainly rings true when one thinks of miniature paintings. Read more

Previous Story
No ‘Star Wars’ expertise needed for ‘The Mandalorian’

Scroll Up