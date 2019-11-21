To Do: Jo Koy, ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Rent,’ Bill Maher, more

Highlights of events scheduled for Honolulu in the weeks and months to come, courtesy Play. Read more

NOV. 29-30

Jo Koy fans, give thanks: After selling out 11 Blaisdell Concert Hall shows in 2017 and four at Blaisdell Arena in 2018, the funnyman is back for two nights over the Thanksgiving weekend.

8 p.m. Nov. 29-30 / Blaisdell Arena / $44-$139 VIP / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 12-13

Raucous indie-rockers The Raconteurs drop in on The Republik for two shows, with a new album of music to roar through.

8 p.m. Dec. 12-13 / The Republik / $52.50 / jointherepublik.com or 941-7469

DEC. 13-15

Ballet Hawaii’s lovely, Hawaii-themed production of “The Nutcracker” returns. Christmas wouldn’t be the same without it.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $40-$125 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 24-29

Broadway returns to Hawaii with eight stagings of “Rent,” the musical about artists struggling to make a life in New York City.

Showtimes vary / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $50-$80 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 31

As impeachment looms and next year’s election heats up, who better to warm up your 2020 celebration than political comedian Bill Maher? He returns to celebrate his ninth New Year’s in Hawaii with the spunky Sarah Silverman and “Pitbull” Bobby Slayton as his guests.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $45.50-$95.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Folk-pop group The Kingston Trio pays tribute to 60 years of music. 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Hawaii Theatre Center, $39-$60; $150 VIP, ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

>> Comedian Ken Jeong has added a late show for his January visit. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $48.50-$63.50.ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000