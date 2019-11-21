Golf briefs: ‘Throwback’ pro-am fundraiser coming up; Ko Olina pro shop to hold holiday sale

Applications are out for the sixth annual “THE Throwback at Maui Nui,” a Pro-Am fundraiser that supports Spare for Change; Ko Olina’s annual Holiday Sale is Saturday. Read more

‘Throwback’ pro-am fundraiser coming up

Applications are out for the sixth annual “THE Throwback at Maui Nui,” a Pro-Am fundraiser that supports Spare for Change. The non-profit is based in Kihei and its mission is to bring new players to golf by giving them unused, recycled clubs.

The Throwback event will be Dec. 14 at Maui Nui Golf Club. The 20 pros will play with clubs at least 35 years old. They play with 80 amateurs.

Cost is $100 for pros and $150 for amateurs. Along with players, the event is also looking for hole sponsors and donations.

Funds raised will help Spare for Change expand around the state and to the mainland.

For more information and to donate, contact David Havens at 808-298-8012, david@spareforchange.org, or visit spareforchange.org.

Ko Olina pro shop to hold Holiday Sale on Saturday

Ko Olina’s annual Holiday Sale is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Name brand apparel and accessories will be up to 75% off in the pro shop.

There will also be prizes and giveaways. The first 50 customers receive a gift and the first 100 get a $10-off coupon for any $50 purchase.