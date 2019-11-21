comscore Golf briefs: ‘Throwback’ pro-am fundraiser coming up; Ko Olina pro shop to hold holiday sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Golf briefs: 'Throwback' pro-am fundraiser coming up; Ko Olina pro shop to hold holiday sale

  By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

Applications are out for the sixth annual “THE Throwback at Maui Nui,” a Pro-Am fundraiser that supports Spare for Change; Ko Olina’s annual Holiday Sale is Saturday. Read more

